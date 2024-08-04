How to watch Olympics Cycling Team Sprint live streams at Paris 2024

By
published

A guide to watching all the action on the velodrome from August 5-6

The Netherlands in action in the Team Sprint at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021
The Netherlands in action in the Team Sprint at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Amid the array of track cycling action at the Paris Olympic Games, the Team Sprint will see the first medals awarded on the boards of the National Velodrome. Taking place over two days on August 5 and 6, here's how to watch an Olympics 2024 Cycling Team Sprint live stream – including options to tune in for free.

While the Individual Sprint sees the riders go head-to-head, the Team Sprint sees multiple riders from each nation take to the track, completing multiple laps as riders peel off one-by-one, essentially performing a lead-out before the final rider delivers the final sprint. In the men's event, there are three riders per team and three laps, while the women's event features two riders and two laps. 

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.