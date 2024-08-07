How to watch Olympics Cycling Omnium live streams at Paris 2024

The Omnium sees a large field take to the track in all four rounds

The Omnium, a multi-discipline event, is an all-round test of a track rider’s credentials at the Paris Olympic Games. With the men’s event taking place on August 8 and the women’s on August 11, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 Omnium live stream.

Like the Heptathlon or Decathlon in Track & Field, the Omnium tests riders over the course of different races – four of them in this case – and crowns a winner based on their overall scores across the board. Formerly a six-race, multi-day event, from the last Olympic cycle it has been revamped and simplified into a one-day, four-race format. It is the only individual event for endurance track riders at the Olympics.

First up is the scratch race, a first-across-the-line bunch race, then the tempo race, which adds points for positions on every lap. After the elimination race, where the last rider across the line every other lap must withdraw until one is left, the riders conclude with the points race, a longer affair where intermediate sprints are dotted throughout and riders can look to gain more points by lapping the field.

Thursday's men’s event looks an open contest, featuring the Rio 2016 champion Elia Viviani (Italy) and a strong host of hopefuls that includes Ethan Hayter (Great Britain) and home favourite Benjamin Thomas (France). In the women's event, Jennifer Valente (USA) is the reigning Olympic and world champion, and her favourite status is only enhanced by the absence of Great Britain’s Katie Archibald, although road racing star Lotte Kopecky (Belgium) is one to watch.

This guide explains how to watch Olympics Cycling Omnium 2024 wherever you are in the world, including details of how to use a VPN if you're away from home. For more from the track, find out how to watch Track Cycling at the Paris Olympics.

Watch Olympic Cycling Omnium live streams in the USA

NBC holds the broadcasting rights for the Olympic Games in the USA. The Olympics will be shown across several of the the broadcaster's television channels, and also on the network's streaming service, Peacock.

The men's and women's Omnium events will be available on Peacock, which offers a seven-day free trial for those who want to try before they buy. A full subscription to the service via Peacock Premium starts from $7.99 per month. The ad-free Peacock Premium Plus costs $13.99 per month.

The final rounds for each event will also be shown live on television, with the men's final on USA Network on August 8 and the women's final on NBC on August 11.

These channels are available via cable plans, but there's no need to worry if you don't have cable. Sling is a smart TV service that allows people in the US to watch cable channels on their TV, laptop or tablet without actually having to subscribe to an annual cable TV package. NBC and USA Network are available on Sling with the Sling Blue package, which costs $40 per month ($20 for the first month).

Watch Olympic Cycling Omnium live streams in Canada

If you live in Canada, you can catch the Olympics across several broadcasters, including the free-to-air CBC, and subscription services TSN and Sportsnet.

It's not clear whether CBCwill show the Omnium rounds as part of its daily television output but the action is set to be streamed online on CBC Gem. Access to the broadcaster's ad-free on-demand library costs $5.99 per month, though the ad-supported version is free of charge.

TSN and Sportsnet do not have dedicated streams for each sport, so it's not certain whether the Omnium events will make the cut as part of their programming.

The TSN subscription service will set you back $19.99 per month or $199.90 per year. Meanwhile, a Sportsnet SN Now subscription costs $14.99 per month or $179.99 per year.

Watch Olympic Cycling Omnium live streams in the UK

In the UK, cycling fans will be able to watch the Olympics on the BBC for free, via BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

The BBC only has rights to broadcast two streams at any one time, however, so while the track cycling will be heavily favoured by the national broadcaster, it's not guaranteed that every minute of the Omnium events will be shown.

For that, you'll have to watch on Discovery+, home to the most comprehensive coverage in the UK – 3,800 hours of live action across 55 channels.

Thanks to a special Olympics deal you can subscribe to the "standard" Discovery+ package for a cut-price £3.99 per month – sign up before August 11 and you can take advantage of the lower price until the end of the year. The package includes year-round cycling streams as well as other live sports, including snooker, tennis, motorsports, and more.

Watch Olympic Cycling Omnium live streams for free in Australia

In Australia, cycling fans can watch the Olympics for free on Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service – arguably the most comprehensive free Olympics coverage in the world.

As is the case in other territories, a good chunk of the action is expected to be included in live television broadcast, but for guaranteed coverage of all the Omnium racing, fans can head to 9Now on the smart device of their choosing.

Watch Olympic Cycling Omnium live streams from anywhere

If you are traveling abroad and try to access your usual live streaming services to watch the action, you may find your access to be geo-restricted.

In this case, a VPN service will come in handy, allowing your computer to pretend it's home and let you log into your streaming accounts to catch all of the racing action.

