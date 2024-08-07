How to watch Olympics Cycling Omnium live streams at Paris 2024

By
published

A guide to watching the multi-discipline event on August 8 and August 11

The Omnium sees a large field take to the track in all four rounds
The Omnium sees a large field take to the track in all four rounds (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Omnium, a multi-discipline event, is an all-round test of a track rider’s credentials at the Paris Olympic Games. With the men’s event taking place on August 8 and the women’s on August 11, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 Omnium live stream.

Like the Heptathlon or Decathlon in Track & Field, the Omnium tests riders over the course of different races – four of them in this case – and crowns a winner based on their overall scores across the board. Formerly a six-race, multi-day event, from the last Olympic cycle it has been revamped and simplified into a one-day, four-race format. It is the only individual event for endurance track riders at the Olympics.

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.