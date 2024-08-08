How to watch Olympics Cycling Madison live streams at Paris 2024

By
published

A guide to watching the paired event on August 9 and 10

In the Madison, riders perform hand slings to swap in and out of the race
In the Madison, riders perform hand slings to swap in and out of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

The Madison is one of the most eye-catching track cycling events on display at the Paris Olympic Games, with teammates hand-slinging each other in and out of the race. With the women's event taking place on August 9 and the men's on August 10, here’s how to watch an Olympics 2024 Madison live stream.

The Madison is a track cycling classic, raced in pairs but with only one rider per team actively in the race at any one time. To switch out, they will come together, link hands, and the outgoing rider will propel the incomer as hard as possible with a big swing of the arm, before moving slowly around the upper part of the track until it’s time to swap back in. 

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN

NordVPN - get the world's favorite VPN We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate NordVPN as the best for streaming Netflix as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

View Deal
Disclaimer

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher

Patrick is a freelance sports writer and editor. He’s an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish). Patrick worked full-time at Cyclingnews for eight years between 2015 and 2023, latterly as Deputy Editor.