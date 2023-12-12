How to watch live cycling in December and January after the closure of GCN+

Watch Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert do battle during the cyclocross season this winter

GCN+, the streaming option of choice for cycling fans in countries around the world, is shutting down on December 19.

The news means that fans in the USA, Canada, UK and in numerous other countries worldwide will be working out how to watch cycling for the rest of 2023 and into the 2024 season.

The coming weeks bring a number of key races across the cyclocross and road seasons. First up, there's the second half of the 2023-24 cyclocross season – including the Christmas period, battles between the 'big three' of Mathieu van der Poel, Wout van Aert, and Tom Pidcock, plus the World Championships in February.

Then there are the opening days of the 2024 road season, including the men's and women's Tour Down Under and the Spanish and French season openers in Valencia and Marseille.

Luckily, we've compiled all the future viewing options for the cyclocross and road seasons so that you can get your live racing fix even without GCN+.

Read on for all you need to know, including information on how to watch racing even if you're abroad on holiday using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch live cycling in the USA & Canada

Live cycling in the USA and Canada will continue to be broadcast via FloBikes. A subscription will set you back US$149.99 / CAN$150 for the year or US$29.99 / CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

However, be warned that FloBikes hasn't automatically picked up all live broadcasting rights from GCN+. They will be airing UCI World Cup and X20 Trofee cyclocross events going forward, though, as well as road racing at the Tour Down Under and AlUla Tour in January.

NBC and its streaming service PeacockTV also holds the rights to several major races throughout the year, though none in December or January.

How to watch live cycling in the UK

In the UK, live coverage of races will continue to be broadcast via Eurosport and Discovery+ – all with the same commentators and pundits that featured on GCN+, including Carlton Kirby, Sean Kelly, and Rob Hatch.

A standard subscription to Discovery+ will set you back £6.99 per month or £59.99 per year. That package includes all cycling coverage as well as sports including snooker, tennis, motorsports, the Paris Olmpic Games, and more.

A premium subscription, which includes all that plus TNT Sports (Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP) costs £29.99 per month.

How to watch live cycling around the world

Countries around Europe will continue to offer live cycling coverage via various national and regional broadcasters, including RAI (Italy), RTVE (Spain), Sporza (Belgium), and France TV (France).

At the time of writing no other broadcasters have picked up the rights to live stream cyclocross races in Australia since the closure of GCN+.

It's worth remembering that Europeans on holiday in the countrty can watch all cyclocross live streams on Discovery+ Eurosport by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN from abroad. Full information on how to do that just below.

Best VPN for streaming live cycling

Live cycling schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date Discipline Event December 16 Cyclocross X2O Trofee Herentals December 17 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Namur December 22 Cyclocross Exact Cross Mol December 23 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Antwerp December 26 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Gavere December 27 Cyclocross Superprestige Heusen-Zolder December 28 Cyclocross Superprestige Diegem December 29 Cyclocross Exact Cross Loenhout December 30 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Hulst January 1 Cyclocross X2O Trofee Baal January 4 Cyclocross X2O Trofee Koksijde January 7 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Zonhoven January 12-14 Road Women's Tour Down Under January 14 Cyclocross National Championships January 16-21 Road Tour Down Under January 20 Road Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana January 21 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Benidorm January 24-28 Road Mallorca Challenge January 27 Road Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – women's January 27 Cyclocross X2O Trofee Hamme January 28 Road Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race – men's January 28 Road GP de La Marseillaise January 28 Cyclocross UCI World Cup Hoogerheide January 30-February 3 Road AlUla Tour