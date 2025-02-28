How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne 2025 – Live streams, TV channels

Watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne to see some of the best riders in the world go head-to-head as the Spring Classics season continues to get underway in Belgium, with all the details here on live streams and TV channels wherever you are in the world.

The second of two races that form the Flemish Opening Weekend, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is usually a race contested by the cobbled Classics specialists and the more versatile sprinters of the peloton, similar to Omloop Het Nieuwsblad the day before.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne: Key Information ► Date: March 2nd ► Free stream: RTBF / Auvio ► UK: TNT Sports / Discovery+ ► US: Max ► Canada: Flobikes ► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk-free

This year’s race features a quality startlist with almost a full complement of UCI WorldTeams and a strong contingent of ProTeams. Visma-Lease a Bike bring the last two winners in Wout van Aert and Tiesj Benoot as part of their squad, with other former winners Kasper Asgreen (EF Education-EasyPost) and Jasper Stuyven (Lidl-Trek) also in attendance.

Home favourites Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) Jordi Meeus (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) and last year’s runner-up Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will each be leading the line for their respective teams. Meanwhile, other notable contenders set to be on the start line include Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious), Olav Kooij (Visma-Lease a Bike), Sam Bennett (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) and Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek).

They will take on a 197km-long course, starting and finishing in Kuurne near the city of Kortrijk, and despite the race’s name, the route actually goes nowhere near Belgium’s capital city of Brussels, as it takes place entirely within the region of West Flanders. Climbs that feature in this race, such as the Oude Kruisberg, Hotond and the Berg Ten Houte, may be familiar names to avid viewers of the Tour of Flanders, as this race covers some of the same roads as the Flemish Monument.

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will take place on Sunday, 2 March, with broadcast options for the race available in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, as well as free live streaming options in Belgium. Read on for all the details on how to watch Omloop Het Nieuwsblad online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne for free?

The 2025 edition of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will have free-to-air coverage for viewers in Belgium via French-speaking public broadcaster RTBF. The race will also be streamed on the Auvio streaming service, but geo-restrictions will apply.

If you are based in Belgium but currently outside of the country, then you can still tune in by using a virtual private network (VPN) - more on that below.

How to watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne from anywhere

If you're outside your usual country when Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne is on, you might think you can’t watch the race due to geo-restrictions, but you’d be wrong.

A VPN is a nifty piece of internet security software that can alter your device’s IP address to make it seem like it’s in any country in the world. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services and enjoy your coverage as if you were back home.

Where can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on TNT Sports 2 and Discovery+, with coverage starting at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.

This is one of the first races on TNT Sports following the closure of Eurosport on February 28. TV viewers will need to upgrade their TV package accordingly.

Likewise, streaming via Discovery+ has now shot up in price, with subscriptions increasing from £6.99-a-month to £30.99.

► What's happening to cycling on TV in the UK? Explaining the Eurosport closure, TNT Sports, pricing, and how to watch

Where can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in the USA and Canada?

Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will have live coverage in the USA on the streaming service Max, which costs $19.98 a month.

In Canada, the race will be shown live on the cycling streaming service FloBikes. A subscription costs CAN $39.99 a month, with reductions for yearly plans at CAN $203.88.

Where can I watch Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne in Australia?

Unlike Omloop Het Nieuwsblad on Saturday, Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne will be available to watch live in Australia on the new streaming service Staylive, who are also showing the race in New Zealand, with plans costing $9.99 a month.