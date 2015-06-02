How to watch Bradley Wiggins' Hour Record attempt

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins training on his Hour Record bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins training on his Hour Record bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) at the start line (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins in the Team Wiggins kit prior to the Tour de Yorkshire. Image 5 of 5 Guess who this Pinarello Bolide TT machine belongs to? (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Bradley Wiggins date with Hour Record destiny draws ever nearer with the former Tour de France winner set to embark on his attempt at the Lee Valey Olympic Velodrome in under a week.

Wiggins has been training for the event since hanging up his Team Sky wheels after Paris-Roubaix in April. He made his debut for his Team WIGGINS squad at the Tour de Yorkshire last month but all his attentions have been on the track since then.

Alex Dowsett currently holds the Hour Record having set a distance of 52.937km in May. Wiggins' attempt with be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 on the evening of June 7, while a live stream will also be on Youtube. You can also follow coverage in the build up the event all week on Cyclingnews.

"Seeing Chris Boardman take on the hour record as a kid inspired me to get on my bike and I want to do the same for the next generation," Wiggins said in a recent statement on the British Cycling website.

