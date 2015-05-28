Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR - First glimpse of Hour Record bike
Olympic champion tests bike on London track
Pinarello has released the first video of Bradley Wiggins riding the Pinarello Bolide HR bike the Olympic time trial champion will use to take on the Hour Record on 7 June.
Pinarello's video of the new Bolide HR is barely two seconds long, so details are scarce.
We do know that the changes made to the Italian company's top-end time trial bike have been undertaken in collaboration with Jaguar and that the bar set-up is the first one-piece 3D printed titanium handlebar. It's also shaped specifically around Wiggins' forearms
In addition, we'd speculate that, like several of the adapted Hour Record bikes we've already featured, the rear triangle has been re-engineered to allow the use of a 120mm track hub.
The brakes will obviously have gone and we'd bet the farings that previously covered them will have been smoothed into the frame's lines itself to minimise drag.
Naturally, there'll be a fixed cog at the back and a crankset from SRAM, sponsor of Team WIGGINS.
Wiggins has also selected a double disc set-up to maximise aerodynamics in the wind-free velodrome.
We'll have more on Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR as we get it.
