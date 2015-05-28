Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR - First glimpse of Hour Record bike

Image 1 of 5 Bradley Wiggins will ride a Pinarello Bolide HR for his Hour Record attempt (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 5 Bradley Wiggins training on his Hour Record bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 5 Bradley Wiggins training on his Hour Record bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 5 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide has been updated to match his national champions jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 5 Guess who this Pinarello Bolide TT machine belongs to? (Image credit: Ben Delaney/Immediate Media)

Pinarello has released the first video of Bradley Wiggins riding the Pinarello Bolide HR bike the Olympic time trial champion will use to take on the Hour Record on 7 June.





Pinarello's video of the new Bolide HR is barely two seconds long, so details are scarce.

We do know that the changes made to the Italian company's top-end time trial bike have been undertaken in collaboration with Jaguar and that the bar set-up is the first one-piece 3D printed titanium handlebar. It's also shaped specifically around Wiggins' forearms

In addition, we'd speculate that, like several of the adapted Hour Record bikes we've already featured, the rear triangle has been re-engineered to allow the use of a 120mm track hub.

The brakes will obviously have gone and we'd bet the farings that previously covered them will have been smoothed into the frame's lines itself to minimise drag.

Naturally, there'll be a fixed cog at the back and a crankset from SRAM, sponsor of Team WIGGINS.

Wiggins has also selected a double disc set-up to maximise aerodynamics in the wind-free velodrome.

We'll have more on Wiggins' Pinarello Bolide HR as we get it.