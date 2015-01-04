Hosking out to defend Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic lead

Image 1 of 2 Chloe Hosking (Wiggle Down Under) on the podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter/Cyclingnews.com) Image 2 of 2 Laura Trott , Wiggle Honda takes the win. (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter)

Chloe Hosking’s (Wiggle Down Under) fine start to the 2015 season continued on Sunday with fifth place on day three of the 2015 Mitchelton Bay Cycling Classic, in Pontarlington, Victoria.

The result was enough for Wiggle’s new signing to retain her overall lead in the event with one day remaining. However the sprinter acknowledged that with just a two point buffer over her nearest competitor, the overall result was far from secure.

Hosking currently leads Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) 26 points to 24, with Elizabeth Williams (Orica AIS) on 20 points. Stage three winner Peta Mullens is fourth, on 19 points after a fantastic solo win on Sunday.

“I wasn't sure how I would feel going into today's third stage,” Hosking said Mullens’ win.

“It's on a really tough circuit and isn't necessarily suited to my strengths but we had agreed that I just had to glue myself to Gracie Elvin’s wheel and suffer and that's what I did.”

Former two-time World Champion, and Wiggle teammate Giorgia Bronzini finished second on the stage.

“I wasn't able to go with the final kick for the line at the end but luckily we had Gio up there who finished second so that was fantastic,” Hosking added.

Hosking won the opening event of the four day race on Friday and has held the race lead from the start. Although it’s been a near perfect debut for her at her team the Australian is aware that the final overall result is far from secure, with one challenging day remaining in Williamstown.

“I'll be honest I'm a little nervous about GC,” Hosking admitted. “Coming into the series this wasn't even something I had thought about so to be in the position is a bit of a shock.”

“Two points is not a big buffer and definitely not comfortable either,” she added. “But I know we've got a great team for the Williamstown course and the girls have been so fantastic and supportive all week I know they'll be there to help me keep the yellow tomorrow.”