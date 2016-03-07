Holowesko-Citadel riders train in South Carolina - Gallery

Image 1 of 14 Holowesko-Citadel riders train near Greenville, South Carolina (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 2 of 14 Holowesko-Citadel riders train near Greenville, South Carolina (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 3 of 14 two time Belrus champion Andrei Krasilnikau rides with the team (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 4 of 14 The 2016 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear team (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 5 of 14 The team rides at Michelin Test Track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 6 of 14 The 2016 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear team (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 7 of 14 Team Chef Matt Accarrino prepares a meal for the riders. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 8 of 14 Jon Hornbeck checks his bike (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 9 of 14 The team learns about tires at the Michelin Test Track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 10 of 14 Yohanne Leblanc, from Michelin, gives instructions at Test Track (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 11 of 14 Mike Wilson, Mavic brand manager, Americas (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 12 of 14 Bike sponsor Jim Felt talks with the team. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 13 of 14 Chief team mechanic Casey Magner with Jim Felt (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages) Image 14 of 14 A Felt team bike leans against a Mavic support car. (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear gathered last week in Greenville, South Carolina, for the US Continental team's first training camp of the 2016 season. Riders and staff spent the week in and around Greenville while learning about sponsored products and gear at the Michelin Test Track and the A2 wind tunnel.

Team sponsor Mavic sent a support vehicle and brand manager Mike Wilson to help dial in the gear, while bike sponsor Jim Felt worked with mechanics on the Felt racing machines. Michelin representative Yohanne Leblanc talked tires at the company's test track. Riders and staff also got their first taste of new team chef Matt Accarrino's food while getting to know each other in the team setting.

Six Holowesko-Citadel riders previously started their seasons at the Tour de San Luis in Argentina, where new recruit Travis McCabe finished third on stage 3 ahead of world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff).

The team's first key race will be the Sunny King Criterium and McClellan road race April 2-3, followed just a few days later by the Redlands Bicycle Classic, where they'll build toward defending their national team time trial title in Greenville on April 16 and then the Amgen Tour of California May 15-22.

"After California we'd go back to another big weekend for us as well with the national championships and the Winston-Salem Classic," team director Thomas Craven told Cyclingnews earlier this year. "That's my hometown and I expect to have some good results there just like we did last year.

"Then it would be the same sort of program: up to Philly, up to Beauce, then we do have a few U23 guys so we'll do nationals with them. We'll have a short break then most likely go to Bend for the Cascade Classic. Then Utah, and we'll have to wait and see what's going on with Colorado and Alberta. Then we've got some irons in the fire to go to China and do that at the end of the year as well."