Hincapie team to return as Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team

Image 1 of 5 The Hincapie team leads into the final lap. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 The Hincapie team on the way in for the win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 5 The Hincapie team gets organized quickly after the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Toms Skujins (Hincapie) taking the win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 Dion Smith of Hincapie warms up

The Hincapie Racing Team moved two existing sponsors into the title spot for the 2016 season, and will be called Holowesko-Citadel Racing Team presented by Hincapie Sportswear next year.

The highly successful development team, which enjoyed stage wins in the Tour of California, Cascade Classic, North Star Grand Prix, and victories in the USA Cycling Team Time Trial national championship, Winston-Salem Classic and other big results this year, won the overall National Racing Calendar individual and team standings.

Mark Holowesko, a long-time supporter, stepped up his contribution for next season to support the team's efforts. “George and Rich [Hincapie] continue to produce a program and team that is able to compete at the highest levels of cycling while concentrating on development of riders and the sport. This combination of successful competition and development is unparalleled in cycling and it is exciting to be part of the program next year," Holowesko said.

Investment management company Citadel, which has supported the team for the past two seasons, echoed the sentiment. “I’m very proud of what these young riders have accomplished and to support the team again in 2016, both as a sponsor and as a fan," said Ken Griffin, the CEO of Citadel.

The team will continue as a UCI Continental squad in 2016, and will announce its final roster soon.