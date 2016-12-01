Holowesko-Citadel finalises 2017 roster

Image 1 of 5 The Holowesko - Citadel team got on the front and tried hard to shatter the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Robin Carpenter celebrates Holowesko-Citadel's biggest result to date with his overall win at the 2016 Tour of Alberta (Image credit: Courtesy of Holowesko-Citadel) Image 3 of 5 The Holowesko team riding wheel to wheel. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 A Holowesko | Citadel Racing Team p/b Hincapie Sportswear (USA) rider makes his way up the switchback section of the course. (Image credit: Dejan Smaic / Sportif Images) Image 5 of 5 The 2016 Holowesko-Citadel p/b Hincapie Sportswear team (Image credit: Brian Hodes / VeloImages)

US Continental team Holowesko-Citadel has finalised its 2017 roster, which retains eight riders from this season and adds four more for next year.

As previously reported by Cyclingnews, John Murphy will join the team from UnitedHealthcare, while his current UHC teammate Ty Magner will return to Holowesko after one season with the Pro Continental outfit. Other new riders include TJ Eisenhart from the BMC Development Team and Ruben Campanioni from Jamis.

Tour of Alberta overall winner Robin Carpenter leads the list of returning riders, which also includes Andrei Krasilnikau, Oscar Clark, Andzs Flaksis, Mac Brennan, Miguel Bryon Jr., Joe Lewis and Brendan Rhim. Thomas Craven will continue as the team's chief sports director.

With the return of Magner and longtime friend of the team Murphy back in the fold, Craven declared that "the band was back together," while team owner George Hincapie said he was very happy with the 2017 roster.

"Eisenhart, one of America's youngest and brightest talents, is a testament to the success and upward trajectory of the team," Hincapie said. "With Magner and Murphy, we'll have one of the best sprinter duos in the country."

Mark Holowesko and investment management company Citadel will continue as the team's title sponsors.

"I am excited and proud to continue my support of this team and the Hincapie family," Holowesko said. "George and Rich continue to produce a program and team that is able to compete at the highest levels of cycling while concentrating on development of riders and the sport. This combination of successful competition and development is unparalleled in cycling and it is exciting to be part of the program next year."

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin said Hincapie brothers Rich and George are doing "incredible work" providing the next generation of cyclists with an opportunity to pursue their goals.

"I'm very proud of what these young riders have accomplished and to support the team again in 2017, both as a sponsor and as a fan," Griffin said.

Felt Bicycles will continue to supply the team's race machines, which will be outfitted by Shimano, Mavic and Michelin, among others.

Holowesko-Citadel returning riders: Mac Brennan, Miguel Bryon Jr., Robin Carpenter, Oscar Clark, Andzs Flaksis, Andrei Krasilnikau, Joe Lewis, Brendan Rhim

Added for 2017: Ruben Campanioni (Jamis), TJ Eisenhartv (BMC Development Team), Ty Magner, John Murphy (both UnitedHealthcare)