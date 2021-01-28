Rotor adds lighter carbon crankarms to its power meter recipe

Rotor has announced a carbon version of its ALDHU crank, which is a claimed 100g lighter than its aluminium predecessor and will hit shelves in February.

The ALDHU, which gets its name from an abbreviation of the legendary Alpe d'Huez climb, was Rotor's lightest crank. However, with disc brakes driving up the weight of bikes, the brand felt that a carbon crank would be a good way to save weight.

The new ALDHU Carbon crank is designed in combination with Rotor's own 30mm axle. It features Twin Leg Technology, which reduces power loss when force is applied to the left pedal. The crank also uses OCP Mount technology, which allows riders who use Rotor's 'Q RINGS' oval chainrings to adjust the chainring relative to the crank.

The ALDHU Carbon weighs in at 523.5g, using 172.5mm crank arms and a 50/34 direct mount chainring. That's 100g lighter than the previous model in the same configuration. The new cranks are also 11 per cent more vertically stiff and 36.1 percent more horizontally stiff, according to Rotor.

The cranks are available in a number of different spider, chainring, and axle combinations, including 1x and 2x options. It's also compatible with Rotor's INspider power meter. Riders who already own the previous ALDHU or VEGAST can easily swap out their crankarms for the new carbon model.

Tech Specs: ALDHU Carbon cranks