Hincapie team searching for title sponsors for 2019

The US team run by brothers George and Rich Hincapie is searching for sponsors for the 2019 season after co-title sponsors Holowesko Partners and Citadel Financial did not renew for next season. Both sponsors have been with the team for three years.

With no title sponsors in place yet for next season, the team missed the recent UCI deadline for another Pro Continental license, but management remains hopeful the team will find the support to return for next year and into the future. Arapahoe Resources, which joined the program this year as a presenting sponsor, is still on board, as are several other returning partners such as BMC Bicycles, according to a statement from the team.

Currently racing as Holowesko-Citadel, the team started in the UCI ranks in 2012 as BMC-Hincapie Sportswear before Hincapie took over as the sole title sponsor. Holowesko and Citadel came on board in 2016 and have been the title sponsors through this season, when the team made the jump to the Pro Continental level.

The team's development mission has seen four former riders move to cycling's next level, including Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo), Larry Warbasse (Aqua Blue Sport), Dion Smith (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Joey Rosskopf (BMC Racing).

"The Hincapie Racing Team's primary goal is to develop American professional cyclists and deliver wins for US fans in WorldTour races," said George Hincapie. "We hope to find the right partner to capitalize on our expertise and realize that vision, capitalizing on an already-established global brand and many decades of experience in the sport of cycling."

In a statement sent to media, the team emphasised all of the Hincapie brands that are part of investing in the team.

"Hincapie Racing team is the opportunity to leverage all of the Hincapie businesses, including Hincapie Sportswear, the Gran Fondo Hincapie series, the Hincapie Cycling Society, Hotel Domestique, and the Experience Domestique cycling camps," the team said in its statement. "The Hincapie brand has a global market presence, with an audience extending beyond the traditional fan base of professional cycling and into the novice cyclist, travel enthusiast, gourmet foodie, as well as fans of George Hincapie himself.

"Much of the team's success has come from the support of Mark Holowesko, of Holowesko Partners, and Ken Griffin, of Citadel Financial, and the team is incredibly thankful for their years of assistance," the statement continued. "The Hincapie brothers look forward to the possibility of new partners for the future of the team."

The news comes at a difficult time for US domestic racing, as long-time Continental team Jelly Belly-Maxxis and the UnitedHealthcare men's and women's teams are also without title sponsors and facing uncertain futures.