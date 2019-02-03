Herald Sun Tour: Stage 5 race highlights - Video

The final 2019 Jayco Herald Sun Tour podium: third-placed Michael Woods (EF Education First), winner Dylan van Baarle (Team Sky), runner-up Nick Schultz (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Team Sky closed out the Herald Sun Tour in style with Kristoffer Halvorsen winning the final stage in a bunch sprint, while Dylan van Baarle defended his race lead to secure the overall title. Team Sky came into the event on the back of Wout Poels finishing on the podium at the Tour Down Under, and the British team carried that form into the Herald Sun Tour. They took the leader's jersey on stage 4 after posting three riders in the day's main break - with Van Baarle finished the stage in second place. That was enough to move him into the leader's jersey with one stage to go.

This year Van Baarle is targeting the spring Classics and has changed coach from Dario Cioni to Tim Kerrison - the man behind Tour de France wins for Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas. Van Baarle moved to Team Sky ahead of the 2018 season but endured an up and down year. He had a relatively quiet spring before winning the Dutch national time trial championships and impressing at several other events in the second half of the year. His next race will be the Volta ao Algarve. Nick Schultz (Mitchelton Scott) and Michael Woods (EF Education First) rounded out the podium at the Herald Sun Tour.

