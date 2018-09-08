Van Baarle out of Vuelta a Espana due to crash injuries

Image 1 of 5 Dylan van Baarle recovers from a crash following stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 Dylan van Baarle is helped away from a crash after stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Team Sky) lays on the ground after crashing following the finish of stage 12 at the Vuelta (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Dylan van Baarle speaks to the press (Image credit: Michael Steele/Getty Images) Image 5 of 5 Rohan Dennis and Dylan van Baarle before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images Sport)

Dylan van Baarle has been forced to quit the Vuelta a Espana due to injuries he suffered in a crash after crossing the finish line on stage 12 on Thursday.

Van Baarle finished second on the stage, closely behind winner Alexandre Geniez (AG2R La Mondiale). Moments after they crossed the finish line, a member of the race organisation moved into the road, with several rides colliding with him and crashing at speed.

Van Baarle rode Friday’s mountain stage, finishing 168th, at 30:14 down, “but his pain and discomfort increased throughout the day and overnight,” Team Sky said confirming his withdrawal from the race.

The Dutch rider will now undergo medical exams to see exactly what is wrong.

“We think he has a haematoma within the muscle after the crash – so a bad bruise after he got hit in his groin with the handlebars,” said team doctor Neil Heron. “Because that was uncomfortable on yesterday’s stage he was compensating with his buttock, which is why he’s getting a lot of muscle spasms in that area.”

“I was hoping that with treatment it would feel better overnight but the pain has stayed the same. It is a struggle to walk and there’s no point going through another stage in this condition,” van Baarle said.

“It’s disappointing but I’m trying not to think about it too much. I’m just focussed on getting better again, recovering and taking care of myself. Luckily I’m in good hands on this team and they can help me get better soon. For now I think a day off the bike will help. Good luck to the team for the rest of the race, and also thank you to the fans for all their support and nice wishes after the crash.”