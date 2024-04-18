Helmet visors are back! POC’s new Procen Air is a LOT faster than its other road helmets, and it helps you hear better too

By Will Jones
published

Is it a step too far for the fashionistas though?

New POC Procen Air
(Image credit: POC)

Helmets with built in visors aren’t new tech, though since the Giro Air Attack in 2017, no brand has really tried to fill this particular niche, confining the visor to the track and in time trials. 

Recently though it seems the road helmet visor is having something of a renaissance. Oakley recently released its ARO7 road helmet, complete with Prizm Road magnetic visor, and POC is hot on its heels with its new Procen Air, released today.

Image 1 of 2
New POC Procen Air
The front of the helmet is the zone of highest pressure...(Image credit: POC)

