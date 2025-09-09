'He messaged me to say I could win on the Angliru' - Tadej Pogačar backs João Almeida for decisive third week of the Vuelta a España

By published

Portuguese rider is Jonas Vingegaard's main challenger in last six days of Spanish Grand Tour

VIRE NORMANDIE, FRANCE - JULY 10: (L-R) Joao Almeida of Portugal and Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow leader jersey compete during the 112th Tour de France, Stage 6 a 201.5km stage from Bayeux to Vire Normandie / #UCIWT / on July 10, 2025 in Vire Normandie, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
João Almeida with Tadej Pogačar during the 2025 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images)

João Almeida remains convinced of his chances of overall victory in this year's Vuelta a España, and he is not the only one, with UAE Team Emirates-XRG team leader Tadej Pogačar sending Almeida messages of support during the race.

"We've talked a few times and told me the day before the stage of the Angliru I could win there," Almeida, who subsequently beat overall leader Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) at the summit of Spain's most legendary climb, told Marca in an interview.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.