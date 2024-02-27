'He could be our new Sagan' - door open for Julian Alaphilippe at TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies manager Jean-René Bernaudeau has stated that Julian Alaphilippe will always have a place at the French ProTeam, with his contract at Soudal-QuickStep set to expire at the end of 2024.

Alaphilippe made headlines last week after his ongoing saga with Patrick Lefevere continued when the veteran team boss blamed his poor performances on his lifestyle and relationship with his partner, the Tour de France Femmes director Marion Rousse.

Rousse responded on social media, rebuking the Soudal-QuickStep boss’s comments and telling him to “show a little more respect and... class”.

Lefevere tried to end the situation ahead of Opening Weekend, but the relationship - which has been on the ropes since the end of the 2022 season - seems past the point of saving. And in a contract year, TotalEnergies could be the destination for the two-time World Champion.

“Of course. Julian [Alaphilippe] has his place with us,” said Bernaudeau to L’Equipe when asked if the 31-year-old could be part of TotalEnergies’ attempt “to refocus on the French” going forward.

The French ProTeam have signed several veteran stars of the peloton towards the end of their careers, in an attempt to raise their profile and help their up-and-coming young riders. This has been especially important since they are not afforded wildcard invites to most of the big non-French races.

Alaphilippe could be the next to join the ranks after Peter Sagan, Niki Terpstra and Edvald Boasson Hagen.

“He knows that he could be our new Peter Sagan, especially with the arrival of a new wave of talented young riders with us,” said Bernaudeau. “He would have this position of leader, because he is an example for many kids.”

Sagan may not have brought the finest results of his glory years, but did bring with him an upgrade in equipment with Specialized bikes and a significant rise in profile for the ProTeam. The three-time World Champion’s first season with the French team in 2022 saw them return to winning ways with 15 in the season and four at WorldTour level - the year prior they had none at the top tier and only six in total.

“He [Sagan] is an exceptional guy who brought us a lot with his experience and his mentality. He brought us a pride that we perhaps lacked,” said Bernaudeau.

“He came by paying a (large) part of his salary himself and will leave an indelible mark in our history. We understood with him that we could grow. Like with Niki Terpstra and Edvald Boasson. But today we would like to refocus on the French.”

Moving to TotalEnergies would see Alaphilippe able to ride the Tour de France, as they are one of the teams often granted a wild card. However, he wouldn’t have a mandatory entry to every WorldTour race, with Israel-Premier Tech and Lotto Dstny securing the automatic wildcard invitations to all the WorldTour races in 2024 as the two highest-performing ProTeams in 2023.

“I might shock people, but ultimately, the World Tour doesn't interest me,” Bernaudeau said.

“The most important thing is to be first or second in the Second Division because there, we have the advantage of not being dependent on invitations from organizers, these two places allow you to qualify directly for the major events without being in the World Tour.

“It’s a situation that is financially viable but here we are 21st, and it’s costing us dearly today.”

Alaphilippe will continue what looks to be his final season at Soudal-QuickStep with Saturday’s Strade Bianche, followed by Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo. He’ll then head back to Belgium for the cobbled Classics after a tough Opening Weekend, which saw him crash out of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.