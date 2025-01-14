'Having to learn everything in life at 21' - Joey Pidcock reveals ADHD diagnosis and how medication was life-changing

By
published

Young Briton admits medication and therapy treatments provided marked improvements from 'sinister' health issues

Joe Pidcock models the 2025 Q36.5 Pro Cycling kit before beginning the season on a two-year contract
Joe Pidcock models the 2025 Q36.5 Pro Cycling kit before beginning the season on a two-year contract (Image credit: Q36.5 Pro Cycling)

In late December, Q36.5 Pro Cycling completed their roster with a double dose of Pidcock firepower, adding Joseph "Joey" Pidcock, younger brother of Olympic champion Tom. The move from the Continental level to the ProTour squad signalled an opportunity for the 22-year-old to firmly move from a "sinister" health challenge and prove himself as a professional athlete.

In a revealing post on social media Monday, Joey Pidcock shared his struggle prior to being diagnosed with ADHD, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, which has been linked to mental as well as physical problems in children and adults. He stated that starting on medication was life-changing.

