Tom Pidcock's brother Joe added to Q36.5 lineup for 2025, Briton's coach Kurt Bogaerts also joins

Q36.5 racing a team time trial in Spain in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

More than one Pidcock will be racing for Q36.5 in 2025. Tom Pidcock's younger brother Joe was announced on December 24 as a new signing for the Swiss ProTeam, completing their roster for next season.

Three years Tom Pidcock's junior, for the last two seasons, Joe had been racing for the UK Continental squad Trinity Racing - where his elder sibling raced briefly back in 2020 - until it announced that it would fold at the end of this year. 

