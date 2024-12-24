Tom Pidcock's brother Joe added to Q36.5 lineup for 2025, Briton's coach Kurt Bogaerts also joins

More than one Pidcock will be racing for Q36.5 in 2025. Tom Pidcock's younger brother Joe was announced on December 24 as a new signing for the Swiss ProTeam, completing their roster for next season.

Three years Tom Pidcock's junior, for the last two seasons, Joe had been racing for the UK Continental squad Trinity Racing - where his elder sibling raced briefly back in 2020 - until it announced that it would fold at the end of this year.

In 2024, Joe picked up one of Trinity's highest-profile wins, the final stage of one of France's top U-23 events, the Ronde d'Isarde as well as a stage of the Dornan Ras Mornhan in Ireland.

Up to now, the two brothers have, however, never previously raced together in the same team at the same time. But that is all set to change in 2025.



As had been widely expected, Tom Pidcock's coach Kurt Bogaerts, like Pidcock senior previously at Ineos Grenadiers, has also been confirmed as joining Q36.5. In the Belgian's case, he will take on a new role as the team's head of technical performance. The Briton's longstanding soigneur Xenia de Roose, also formerly at Ineos Grenadiers, is moving across to the Swiss squad for 2025 as well.

"First impressions are always important and in the case of the Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team those impressions were positive," Bogaerts said in a team press release.

It’s very special to continue working with Tom. Xenia and I have been part of his career since 2018, and we achieved great results together. In this new team environment, I am looking forward to continuing that journey."

Joe Pidcock is the eighth and last new addition to a radically overhauled Q36.5 squad for 2025, with his older brother unquestionably the headline signing this autumn after his turbulent final season at Ineos Grenadiers.



Whilst a former Tour de France stage winner and Olympic MTB and Cyclo-cross World Champion like Pidcock will inevitably draw much of the media attention, other new additions to watch in 2025 in the Swiss team include promising young Visma-Lease a Bike allrounder Milan Vader, Dutch one-day specialist Sjoerd Bax and multiple-time Latvian National Road Champion Emils Leipinš. However, rumours that veteran Italian sprinter and Olympic track gold medallist Elia Viviani could also be joining Pidcock at Q36.5 from Ineos Grenadiers now seem to have been unfounded.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Q36.5 Team Principal Doug Ryder lavished fulsome praise on his new star signing, saying the Briton's attention to detail was "next level."

He focuses on every millimetre; on the bike positioning and the bike set-up, to the nutrition, to the race programme, to the coaching."

"He met with all the leaders in our team... the head coach, the head nutritionist, the head doctor, the head of performance and was challenging and asking questions."

"He's [sic] really, really wants to get the whole team on board with him, which I haven't seen in some big leaders in the past."