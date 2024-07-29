‘I came here to win, that's all I wanted’ - Tom Pidcock on his ‘rubbing is racing’ dive to Olympic victory

By
published

British rider talks of the emotions of winning second gold medal, decisive attack and his response to the French fans booing him

ELANCOURT FRANCE JULY 29 Gold medalist Thomas Pidcock of Team Great Britain poses on the podium during the Mens CrossCountry on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Elancourt Hill on July 29 2024 in Elancourt France Photo by Jared C TiltonGetty Images
Tom Pidcock (Great Britain) admires the gold medal he won in cross-country mountain bike at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games (Image credit: Jared C Tilton / Getty Images)

Tom Pidcock needed time to gather his thoughts, his emotions and his energy after winning a second consecutive gold medal in the men’s mountain bike cross-country race at the Paris Olympic Games on Monday.

Cyclingnews saw how he bowed his head on a barrier as the seconds counted down to the medal ceremony, suffering with the fatigue of an intense race and the emotions of winning again, three years after Tokyo.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.