Haussler to test knee in California

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Heinrich Haussler will resume his season at the Amgen Tour of California, after being repeatedly withdrawn from races due to injury. Haussler started the year aiming to better his second place at last year’s Milan-Sanremo, but instead he has struggled through the early months with a knee injury.

The Australian raised German is just one sprint card Cervelo TestTeam has to play at next week’s Tour of California. Yet despite the presence of Theo Bos, team sport director Jean-Paul van Poppel believes Haussler could get a chance to prove his injury woes are behind him.

“We are going to the Tour of California with the intention of winning a stage,” said Van Poppel. “With Theo Bos we have a rider for the bunch sprints, but Dominique Rollin could also be a factor, considering that he won a very tough and rainy stage two years ago. Heinrich Haussler will be back in the team after his injury. If his legs work well, I believe he could also do something there.”

Haussler’s knee trouble started after a crash at Volta ao Argave. He took to the start line at Paris-Nice, believing the issue had been addressed after his second place at Omloop Het Nieuwsbald, however he was forced to withdraw on the fourth stage.

It wrecked the riders plans for the Spring Classics, with Haussler pulled from the Professional Continental team’s Milan-Sanremo roster. He also missed the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.