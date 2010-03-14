Trending

Haussler’s Milan-San Remo thrown into jeopardy

Cervélo leader to decide on Monday as knee injury persists

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem.

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Heinrich Haussler is likely to miss Milan-San Remo. The Cervelo TestTeam rider was the runner-up last year but has suffered from a knee injury picked up in the Volta ao Algarve. He pulled out of Paris-Nice earlier in the week and despite staying with the team, has been unable to train properly.

Related Articles

Van Poppel expecting big spring from Haussler

Haussler: I only need one race win this year

Haussler out of Paris-Nice

He was on his bike in Nice to watch the final stage of Paris-Nice, having done a short training ride.

“My knee is not going well at all today, I’ve done 15 minutes on the bike and it’s very painful”, he told Cyclingnews. “If I pedal easy, it’s OK but I can’t stand up and I can’t use any big gear. If it was decided today, I would definitely not be able to do Milan-San Remo.”

A final decision will be made on Monday after Haussler visits a clinic in Basel, Switzerland where the Cervélo Test Team work on a regular basis.

“I don’t see how he could start Milan-San Remo”, directeur sportif Philippe Mauduit said. “The doctors will determine whether he needs to rest or to undergo treatment. It’s a pity but we’ll do the race with only one leader, Thor Hushovd. His preparation is going well at Tirreno-Adriatico.”

Haussler and Hushovd came second and third respectively behind Mark Cavendish at Milan-San Remo last year. It’s rumoured that Dutch sprinter Theo Bos might be a late inclusion in the Cervélo line up for the Primavera, which is going to be decided by the management on Monday too.