Haussler to miss Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix

Image 1 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo TestTeam) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 3 of 3 Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne)

Heinrich Haussler (Cervélo TestTeam) as been ruled out of Sunday's Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix due to injury.

Haussler and his Cervélo TestTeam called a press conference today in Melle, Belgium, to announce the news. The Australian-German is suffering from a torn ligament above his knee and does not yet know when he can return to racing.

"Recovery time depends on the body and how quick it recovers. Therapy is full on eight hours a day," Haussler said despondently.

"After I got second in the Tour of Flanders last year it was all I've been thinking about. It's hard. Being here and watching the races on television and reading about in the papers has been hard. But now I can deal with it because I know what the problem is."

The Cervélo TestTeam also confirmed that Andreas Klier has also been ruled out of the two major spring Classics after he suffered a concussion in a crash in the E3 Prijs-Harelbke.

Thor Hushovd will be team leader for the Cervélo TestTeam in the two cobbled classics.