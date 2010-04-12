Haussler training pain-free again

Heinrich Haussler (Cervelo) dropped out with a knee problem. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

German rider Heinrich Haussler has indicated that he is back in the saddle after his crash in Paris-Nice last month, where he was forced to drop out of the race. The Cervélo star had to undergo "a lot of therapy, up to eight hours a day", but now announced that his knee injury seems to be healed completely.

"I can sit on the bike again without pain and started training again yesterday," Haussler wrote on his personal website at the end of last week. "My first ride around Freiburg lasted two hours. Fabian Wegmann, who has started training again after his crash in Tirreno-Adriatico, accompanied me. I had no pain at all during the ride."

The Classics contender, who had to skip the legendary Spring races because of his accident, will now focus on the Tour de France. "I know that now I can start fully training again and can concentrate on the upcoming races. I especially want to be ready for the Tour de France and be in top form there, like I was last year," added Haussler, who won a stage at the French Grand Tour in 2009.

