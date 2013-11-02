Harris extends for two years with Telenet-Fidea

Image 1 of 3 British champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea) leads teammate Pavla Havlikova in their pursuit of race leader Katie Compton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 3 Nikki Harris remembers her fallen teammate Amy Dombroski in her victory salute in Ronse (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 3 Elite women's podium at the season's second 'cross World Cup in Tabor (L-R): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton and Pavla Havlikova (Image credit: Photopress.be)

British cyclo-cross champion Nikki Harris (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) extended her contract with the Belgian cyclo-cross team for two years until December 31, 2015, her team announced on Friday. Harris has set herself the goal becoming cyclo-cross world champion.

"I had to other options including one from Specialized," the 26-year-old said. "I thought about both options because I wanted to try racing on the road for 100 per cent. After a few weeks I realized that I'm cross rider first and I will remain a cyclo-cross racer. I made a lot of progress and have gotten better over the whole line. This deal gives me the ambition to get even better results."

"I want and hope to become world champion, that's my main goal. That's why I will stay at Telenet-Fidea because that's the best place to be for that perspective. This is by far the best cyclo-cross team. Also importantly, I was able to improve my contract. Hans [Van Kasteren, team manager] was in a good mood when I signed," Harris joked.

In order to become cyclo-cross world champion, Harris will have to beat Marianne Vos (Rabo Women). The latter is currently taking a break to undergo minor surgery on her back but she'll be back for the Christmas races and the rest of the cross season.

Two weeks ago Harris won the first round of the Bpost Bank cyclo-cross series in Ronse. On Friday afternoon, she finished third in the second round at the Koppenbergcross. She remains the overall leader of the series.

"I'm not happy with my race. I felt tired and couldn't fight up against Helen [Wyman] and Sanne [Cant]. I didn't start well too. Hopefully it'll be different at the European championships on Sunday."

The European championships will be held in Mlada Boreslav, Czech Republic. Helen Wyman (Kona) is the defending champion.