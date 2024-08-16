Artem Shmidt signs 'dream come true' pro contract with Ineos Grenadiers as third US rider

By
published

U23 time trial national champion begins WorldTour career later in August with two-year contract

Picture by Alex BroadwaySWpixcom 20092022 Cycling 2022 UCI Road World Championships Wollongong New South Wales Australia Men Junior Individual Time Trial Artem Shmidt of The USA
Artem Shmidt competes for Team USA at 2022 UCI Road World Championships in men’s junior time trial and finished sixth (Image credit: Alex BroadwaySWpixcom)

Reigning under-23 US national time trial champion Artem Shmidt signed a two-year contract with Ineos Grenadiers, putting the 20-year-old on the WorldTour team through 2026. 

This is the first professional contract for the Georgia native, who will join the development squad at the end of August after competing with Team USA at the Tour de l’Avenir, taking place August 18-24.

