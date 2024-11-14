EF Education-EasyPost sign Australian neo-pro Alastair MacKellar

Four out-of-contract riders are now vying for three openings in US WorldTour team

EF Education-EasyPost announced the signing of the 27th confirmed rider for the 2025 season with neo-pro Alastair MacKellar joining the team after a successful year with Hagens Berman Jayco.

MacKellar, 22, won a stage of the Alpes Isère Tour this season and came close to a stage win in the Giro Ciclistico della Valle d'Aosta-Mont Blanc in a mountaintop finish.

