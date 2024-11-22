Hagens Berman Jayco confirm two junior track world champions part of 15-rider roster for 2025

Australian Wil Holmes and Spaniard Rubén Sánchez among six new riders on US-based development team

Wil Holmes of Team Australia sprints to fourth in the men&#039;s Junior Individual Time Trial at the 2024 UCI Cycling World Championships in Zurich 2024
Wil Holmes of Team Australia sprints to fourth in the men's Junior Individual Time Trial at the 2024 UCI Cycling World Championships in Zurich 2024 (Image credit: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Two track world champions and four rising road prospects make up the six additions to the freshman class of the Hagens Berman Jayco development team for 2025. The full roster of 15 riders was completed Friday with the addition of Wil Holmes of Australia, the junior World Record holder in the 3km Individual Pursuit, and Rubén Sánchez of Spain, the 2023 junior track world champion in the Elimination race.

The squad was represented at the 2024 UCI Road World Championships by six riders from five countries, with three of those riders returning - Adam Rafferty of Ireland, Gonçalo Tavares of Portugal and Ben Wiggins of Great Britain. Both Rafferty and Tavares recorded home victories in their U23 national time trial championships last year, while Wiggins won the silver medal in the men's junior time trial at Worlds in 2023.

