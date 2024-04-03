Ben Wiggins part of Hagens Berman-Jayco squad at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs Sunday

By Jackie Tyson
published

U23 one-day race 'one of our main goals' says Axel Merckx

Ben Wiggins trains with 2024 Hagens Berman-Jayco teammates
Ben Wiggins trains with 2024 Hagens Berman-Jayco teammates (Image credit: BMC / Hagens Berman-Jayco)

Hagens Berman-Jayco lines up as the only North American team among a field of 22 at Paris-Roubaix Espoirs this Sunday. Junior track standout Ben Wiggins will be part of the seven-rider roster and ride the famous cobbled course for a second time, having competed last year in the junior event for Team Great Britain. 

The son of Bradley Wiggins is looking to make his own name riding his first season on the US-based Continental programme run by Axel Merckx. He competed in two events in Greece to start the season and next takes on the under-23 Hell of the North, a race in its 57th edition and three times the age of Wiggins.

