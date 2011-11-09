Gustov stays with Saxo Bank-SunGard one more year

Volodymir Gustov (Cervelo Test Team) (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

Volodymir Gustov has signed up for another year with Saxo Bank-SunGard. It had been earlier reported in the Danish media that he would not be offered a new contract for the coming season, however the Ukrainian seems to have done enough to stay with Riis' squad.

"Volodymir is one of the most loyal and reliable domestiques in the peloton. He is an all rounder with solid climbing skills and he brings a lot of experience,” said team owner Bjarne Riis. “On top of that he has a lot team spirit and is well liked by his teammates, so I'm pleased we have reached a new agreement for next year.”

Gustov, 34, re-joined Saxo Bank-SunGard this year after two seasons with the Cervelo Test Team. He had previously ridden for the-then Team CSC from 2006 to 2008. The Ukrainian turned pro in 2000 with Fassa Bortolo.

He rode both the Vuelta a Espana and the Giro d'Italia this year, with the team saying he “played an important role in Alberto Contador's overall victory” in the latter race.

"I have had many great experiences with this team over the years, so for me to be able to stay here just makes me very happy. I like the setup, I like working with Bjarne Riis and the staff and simply enjoy the atmosphere here," Gustov said.

Gustov is the second signing announced by Saxo Bank-Sungard this week, with the earlier news that Jonathan Cantwell would be joining the team from V Australia.