Guarnier extends with Boels Dolmans through 2018

Image 1 of 6 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) on the start line (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 6 Women's WorldTour leader and winner Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 6 Megan Guarnier celebrates winning the Giro Rosa 2016 after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 6 Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) extends her lead in the UCI Women's World Tour competition after the final stage of the Giro Rosa 2016 on 10th July 2016 (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 6 Megan Guarnier with her 2016 Tour of California overall winner's trophy. Image 6 of 6 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) and Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Boels-Dolmans announced Tuesday the re-signing of soon-to-be champion of the inaugural Women's WorldTour Megan Guarnier for another two seasons, which will take her through the end of 2018.

Guarnier has had strong 2015 and 2016 campaigns. Last year, she won Strade Bianche, Ladies Tour of Norway and a stage of the Giro Rosa, where she finished third overall. Her bronze medal at the 2015 Road World Championship in Richmond, Virginia secured her spot on Team USA for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

This year, she stepped up her performances even more with overall victories at the Giro Rosa and Tour of California, and a one-day win at Philadelphia Cycling Classic, all part of the WorldTour. She also finished on the Women's WorldTour podiums at Trofeo Alfredo Binda and La Flèche Wallonne.

"Megan seemed surprised by her success," said team director Danny Stam. "For me, it was never a surprise. I always believed she would turn into a winner, and it was my job to provide her with what she needed to believe in herself."

She took over the WorldTour lead after winning in California and currently leads the overall with an unsurpassable 946 points, as runner-up Leah Kirchmann (Liv Plantur) has 604 points and Lizzie Armitstead sits in third place with 545 points. There is still one race to go at the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta on September 11.

Guarnier also leads the UCI world ranking with 1369 points, while Olympic gold medallist Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) is in second with 1249 points and silver medallist Emma Johanson (Wiggle High5) is in third place with 1234.5 points.

"I see my progression as my biggest achievement," Guarnier said. "The Giro Rosa is a good example of that. I'm not going to call my Giro Rosa win my biggest achievement, but I think you can clearly see where I started and how I've progressed from there by looking at my performance and results at the Giro Rosa.

"The most important thing I've learned from my time with the team is a respect for and acceptance of my teammates and their unique talents and personalities. The way we come together to support each other and challenge each other to do better is a key to our success."

Guarnier joined Boels-Dolmans Cycling Team in 2013 but has been on a steady progression proving her world-class form in the last two seasons in particular, and she credits Stam and Boels Dolmans for pushing her to her best.

"When I joined Boels-Dolmans, I definitely saw myself as an all-arounder domestique," Guarnier said. "Danny saw that there was more in me and has pushed me to realize my potential. This team has a very special environment that has been cultivated over the years, which has contributed to our collective and individual success.

"Danny had a long-term vision. He wanted the best team in the world. He's done that. It's takes a talent and an eye for tactics, and it takes patience in building a group of women together for a common goal. I'm proud to be a part of that."

Guarnier has re-signed with the team alongside world champion Lizzie Armitstead, Chantal Blaak, Karol-Ann Canuel, Amalie Dideriksen, Nikki Harris and Christine Majerus. Van der Breggen is the only new signing to be announced at this time.