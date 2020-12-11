Trending

Groupama-FDJ stick with red, white and blue colours for 2021

National champion jerseys remain sponsor-free

Thibaut Pinot Groupama-FDJ 2021 kit

Thibaut Pinot shows off the 2021 jersey (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ)
The 2021 Groupama-FDJ is again made by Italian brand Ale'

A look at the jersey details (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ)
groupama fdj 2021 jersey

A rear-view of the jersey (Image credit: Groupama-FDJ)

Groupama-FDJ have presented their race clothing for the 2021 season, opting to stick with the stand out red, white and blue colours of recent years, with slight just a refresh of the design, including jagged additions down the ribs.

The WorldTour team again have Thibaut Pinot, David Gaudu, Arnaud Démare, and Switzerland’s Stefan Küng as team leader, with only four new signings for 2021. 

As a sign of the team’s reverence for the jerseys of national champions, Démare’s French champion's jersey and Küng’s Swiss time trial champion’s jersey  do not carry any major sponsor logos. 

Pinot struggled at the 2020 Tour de France after crashing in the rain on stage 1 in Nice and eventually abandoned the Vuelta a Espana with lingering back pain. 

Fortunately Demare had a hugely successful season, winning 13 of the team’s 20 victories. He won four stages at the Giro d’Italia and the cyclamen points jersey as his lead out train of Italy’s Jacopo Guarnieri, Australia’s Miles Scotson and Lithuania’s Ignatas Konovalovas. 24-year-old Gaudu also stepped up, winning two mountain stages at the Vuelta.

The 2021 Groupama-FDJ race clothing is again made by Italian brand Ale’. The title sponsors fill the front, rear and side of the jersey and the red and blue shoulders. The jersey is matched with blue shorts decorated with red trim. 

Groupama-FDJ will again use Lapierre bikes in 2021.