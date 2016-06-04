Groenewegen wins Heistse Pijl - News shorts

Image 1 of 5 Dylan Groenewegn wins the 2016 Heistse Pijl. (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Wouter wippert, Dylan Groenewegen and Aidis Kruopis on the Heistse Pijl podium (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 3 of 5 Brad Huff (Rally) was happy to show off his new national crit champ kit today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 5 Jempy Drucker warms up outside the BMC team bus (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Rob Britton (Rally) happy with todays second place (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Groenewegen wins Heistse Pijl - Heist op den Be

LottonNL-Jumbo sprinter Dylan Groenewegen took his fourth win of the season Saturday at Heistse Pijl - Heist op den Be, outsprinign Cannondale Pro Cycling's Wouter Wippert and Aidis Kruopis (Verandas Willems Cycling Team) at the end of the 195.2km one-day race in Belgium.

Previously this year Groenewegen won stage 3 at Volta a la Comunitat Valencia in Spain, Driedaagse van West-Vlaanderen's stage 1 in Harelbeke, Belgium, as well as Tour de Yorkshire's opening stage and points classification in Britain.

Britton out of Philly with illness, Huff in for rally Cycling

Rally Cycling pulled Rob Britton from the team's roster for Sunday's Philadelphia Cycling Classic, citing a case of food poisoning for the Canadian. US criterium champion Brad Huff will step in to replace him.

"The team will miss Britton’s climbing strength and leadership on a tough course like Philly,” said Performance Manager Jonas Carney. “Brad [Huff] has been on great form, and his rides at the national championship road race and Winston-Salem Criterium show that he will be a factor in Philly.

On his last-minute call up to Philly, Huff said, “Some days you wake up and realize how lucky you are to be in this sport. Today I woke up and realized not only am I lucky, but I'm also gunna need a lot more coffee than the day before.”

GoPro to supply on-board footage at the Criterium du Dauphine

For the second year running, the Criterium du Dauphine will utilise on-board footage during the race. Organisers will place 15 cameras on the front and rear of bikes and daily highlights packages will be uploaded the morning after each stage.

ASO has also linked up with Dimension Data, who will place tracking devices on each of the riders’ bikes. The devices will give out the riders’ position on the road and their speed. The information will be disseminated to the television broadcasters, who will be able to use it during the stages.

ASO and Dimension Data trialled a tracking system during last year’s Tour de France.

The Criterium du Dauphine will begin on Sunday, June 5.

Drucker abandons Tour de Luxembourg during stage 3

Jean-Pierre Drucker (BMC Racing) abandoned the Tour de Luxembourg on Saturday during stage 3 after crashing the day before and losing the yellow jersey that he took when he won the opening prologue time trial. Drucker won the prologue by just three seconds over Roompot - Oranje Peloton's Maurits Lammertink, who took over the lead after Friday's stage and held it through today going into Sunday's conclusion.