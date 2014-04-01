Greipel to return to racing at Tour of Turkey

Image 1 of 4 A frustrating end to Gent-Wevelgem for German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) who crashed with 8km remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) didn't have the legs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

André Greipel will return to the peloton at the Tour of Turkey later this month, Het Nieuwsblad reports. The German sprinter is currently recovering from surgery to mend his broken collarbone due to the crash in Gent-Wevelgem. He will miss both the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix.

The Tour of Turkey starts on the April 27, four weeks after Greipel's crash in Gent-Wevelgem. The German champion went down with only eight kilometers to go. He was operated on immediately on Sunday.

Greipel has been very successful in the Turkish stage race winning a total of nine stages in the past four editions. Last year he also took home the point's jersey from Istanbul.

Lotto-Belisol are one man short in de Driedaagse De Panne-Koksijde, which starts Tuesday. Greipel won the first stage in the 2011 edition. The Belgian team still has to decide who will replace Greipel in the Tour of Flanders team. Jurgen Roelandts and Tony Gallopin are the team's captains.