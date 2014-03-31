Greipel undergoes surgery after Gent-Wevelgem crash

Image 1 of 4 Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 4 Marcel Sieberg checks on Lotto Belisol teammate Andre Greipel who crashed in the final kilometres (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 A frustrating end to Gent-Wevelgem for German champion Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) who crashed with 8km remaining. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) has undergone surgery on his right shoulder to reattach two ligaments and insert a plate on his collarbone following his high-speed crash in the finale at Sunday's Gent-Wevelgem.

The German rider was preparing for the expected sprint finish when he was brought down at the same time as fellow sprinter Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp).

Television images showed Greipel sitting on the side of the road, holding his right shoulder. Then in-car video footage revealed the pain and disappointment on his face as he traveled to the finish in the front seat of the Lotto Belisol team car. At one point he angrily shouted: "It's not normal. F**k," as he watched John Degenkolb win the sprint.

The Lotto-Belisol team confirmed that Greipel underwent surgery late on Sunday evening after undergoing a rapid examination.

"A third degree AC [dislocation] of the collarbone was the conclusion after the examination. Because of the crash the collarbone was dislocated and both ligaments between collarbone and shoulder have been completely pulled off," the Lotto Belisol team said on its website.

"The torn ligaments will be replaced and a little plate will be fixed to strengthen it. Of course Greipel will spend the night in hospital. The diagnosis immediately puts an end to the participation of Greipel in the spring races. In the selection of the Three Days of De Panne he won't be replaced."

Greipel reassured everyone that he was okay after his operation via Twitter, posting a photo of several cakes and writing: "Thx 4 all the good wishes for a recovery. I m fine + have good company with me in the hospital for a nice breakfast!"

Before undergoing surgery, he had tweeted: "Legs were there-team was there-chance was there-but then this bike was there-no chance to avoid a free flight. Congrats @johndegenkolb".



