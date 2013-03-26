Greipel reflects on a freezing Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 5 Jurgen Roelandts (Lotto Belisol) bundled up at the start (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) tries to keep warm during Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Greipel awaits the start of Stage 6 at Tirreno-Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Andre Greipel wasn't interested in walking up the 30% climb (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Missing the decisive split at Gent-Wevelgem did little to sound the alarm for André Greipel but when Lotto Belisol's breakaway representative Jens Debusschere returned to the main field after puncturing the squad sparked into action. The chase over the final 30km was however, fruitless and instead the German would win the 22-man sprint that raced into the finish for 11th-place.

In a day marred by mechanicals and crashes Jurgen Roelandts was the worst off with the Belgian having to abandon after running into the back of an official race vehicle. He was making his way through the convoy after receiving a wheel change when he collided with the car. Roelandts however, should be on the start line for Tour of Flanders and according to Greipel, is still expected to lead the team in the cobbled monument.

With brutal conditions at Milan-San Remo still fresh in the mind of the 'Gorilla', Greipel is now hoping for better weather in the upcoming Driedaagse De Panne before lining up for in support of his teammate for De Ronde.

"After Milan-San Remo this [Gent-Wevelgem] was the second race in the freezing cold," Greipel wrote on his personal site. "After all the work from the team it would have be good to earn more, but that is cycling," he added.

"Now we look forward and hope especially for some milder temperatures at Driedaagse De Panne. We need to refuel the motivation a little ahead of the weekend and Tour of Flanders, the next great classic. As far as I can already tell, Jurgen Roelandts will be out leader."

Teammate Roelandts has reportedly recovered from the fall however, he will miss the three-day Belgian race ahead of Sunday's classic.

"Again another update regarding hit by a car mirror yesterday in #gw [Gent-Wevelgem].Didn't had any wounds, just some headache.Should be fine for Sunday #rvv [Ronde van Vlaanderen]," said Roelandts on Twitter.

"Always happy to go to a dentist and be out again in 5 min. At least my teeth were still in yesterday," he added.