Gravel Week: Join Nauman on Cyclingnews' Instagram for Mammoth Lakes gravel adventure

Image 1 of 3 Amanda Nauman (Image credit: Shimano/Kevin Fickling ) Image 1 of 3 Amanda Nauman (Image credit: Shimano/Kevin Fickling ) Image 1 of 3 Amanda Nauman (Image credit: Shimano/Kevin Fickling ) Image 1 of 3

Two-time Unbound 200 winner, Amanda Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster), will take over Cyclingnews' Instagram account for a gravel adventure ride on Thursday, June 16 beginning at 7:00 a.m. PST.

Follow Nauman as she takes you on her adventure gravel ride through Mammoth Lakes in California's Sierra Nevada mountains on our Instagram - @Cyclingnews_feed.

Nauman's ride will showcase a day-in-the-life of a gravel rider from an early-morning wake-up and breakfast, to what she packs for her long rides, and insight into the route itself.

The selected route will take you on a sneak-peak to sections of her upcoming event Mammoth Tuff Gravel Race (opens in new tab) . The event was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 heath restrictions and cancelled again in 2021 due to wildfires in the area.

This year's event introduces an all-new 75-mile medium route that Nauman will feature in her ride on Instagram.

"I thought it would be cool to show it off. It's about 75 miles and it has mountainous views and it will go by the hot springs. The hot creek geological area is going to be in it, too, with a start and finish in Mammoth," Nauman said.

"The route goes through a few different biomes; it's dry and high desert, and it will go into the trees, and back up. It will have great views of the eastern side of the Sierra Nevada."

The Mammoth Tuff Gravel Race will offer three course lengths: Tuff is 45 miles with 2,000 feet of climbing, Tuffer is 75 miles, and Tuffest is 100 miles and 8,000 feet of elevation gain and travels through the Volcanic Tableland formed by the Long Valley Caldera.

Join Amanda Nauman for her adventure gravel ride through Mammoth Lakes on our Cyclingnews Instagram – @Cyclingnews_feed.