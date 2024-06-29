Grace Brown, Michael Matthews spearhead Australian road team for Olympic Games

By
published

Brown chases time trial medal and Hanson, Roseman-Gannon join her in road race, Clarke and Plapp to back Matthews

Australias Grace Brown pictured in action during the elite women time trial race at the UCI World Championships Cycling in Glasgow Scotland Thursday 10 August 2023 UCI organizes the worlds with all cycling disciplines road cycling indoor cycling mountain bike BMX racing road paracycling and indoor paracycling in Glasgow from 03 to 13 August BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS Photo by DAVID PINTENS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by DAVID PINTENSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Grace Brown on her way to silver in the time trial at the 2023 World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Australia announced its Paris Olympic Games road and track cycling team on Saturday, with Grace Brown and Michael Matthews spearheading the squad for the lumpy, Classics style road races in Paris.

Simon Clarke and Luke Plapp will be joining Matthews on the road. The dual Australian champion Plapp – who at the last Olympics was part of the bronze medal winning track endurance squad – is also an obvious choice to contest the time trial. Brown, who will be looking to step up in the race against the clock, will be joined in the road race by Australian champion Ruby Roseman-Gannon and the ever reliable domestique Lauretta Hanson.

Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.