Grace Brown: 'I had it in me to win' World Championships time trial

Australia's Grace Brown pictured in action during the elite women time trial race at the UCI World Championships Cycling in Glasgow

In 2022, Grace Brown surprised herself with the silver medal in the UCI World Championships women's time trial, finishing just 13 seconds behind the Netherlands' Ellen van Dijk. She came into the 2023 title race in Stirling, Scotland, with the belief she could grab the rainbow jersey.

In the end, however, Brown came six frustratingly small seconds from her 'daunting' goal, relegated to the silver medal by the resurgent American Chloé Dygert.

Brown explained that she had high hopes for Thursday's time trial but didn't dial in her pacing for the 36.2-kilometre test.

"I think I was happy with silver last year when it was my first time on the podium, but since last year I've been dreaming of putting on the rainbow jersey and believing that it's possible," she said.

"I didn't quite execute my pacing plan today. I was planning to build a little more in the end, and I went harder in the start. If I hadn't, maybe I could have found those six seconds. I gave it everything I could.

"Last year, I raced not knowing if I had the potential to be on the podium, not knowing I had the potential to win the race. It was exciting and beyond my expectations to come second. This year I felt like I had it in me to win the race. I'm still very happy with silver but even more hungry to one day win it."

Brown was gracious in the post-race press conference, acknowledging all that Dygert had gone through to even race the combined World Championships, including recent heart surgery and the lingering effects of a serious injury in 2020.

"Chloe was amazing today and deserves to win that, especially after all the tough things she's been through; it's inspirational," Brown said.

Her young teammate Felicity Wilson-Haffenden claimed the victory in the junior women's time trial, beating British favourite Isabel Sharp by 16 seconds.

The Australian elite women head into the road race on Sunday in Glasgow with Brown as one of the favourites.

"The course is quite crazy, actually. I went in and rode around the circuit, and yeah, it's a bit mental in the centre of Glasgow, but if I'm on a good day, then it can really suit me," Brown said to Cyclingnews last month.

"I guess I'm trying a tactic this year of not putting pressure on myself about the road race. I think if I go into it a little bit more mentally relaxed, then maybe I can do better."