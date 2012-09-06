GPM-Wilson Racing primed for Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic

Image 1 of 5 Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) goes on the attack in the closing lap with Miles Scotson (SASI) for company (Image credit: Cyclingnews/Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Josh Taylor (GPM-Wilson Racing) leads Nick Lovegrove (Subway Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Adrian Rumney/www.adrianrumney.com) Image 3 of 5 GPM Wilson Racing's Josh Taylor keeps his nose in front of Genesys' Pat Shaw (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Trent Wilson fields questions at the launch of the GPM Wilson Racing team. (Image credit: Antony Mulhall) Image 5 of 5 The breakaway sprints for the prime at Bargo; Nathan Haas wins ahead of Alistair Loutit (Bikebug.com) and Brian McLeod (Budget Forklifts) (Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)

With the 110th Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic a little under two weeks away, GPM-Wilson Racing’s director sportif Trent Wilson says he’s looking forward to the return of the Classic’s traditional one-day format. The race had been held as a two-day Tour over the past couple of years.

"The Goulburn is one of my favourite races and close to my heart. It’s a race that I grew up watching and then racing myself and despite placing in the great race I just missed out on a win in Camden. I would be ecstatic if one of my rider’s could win," said Wilson.

Wilson will take a strong team to Goulburn with Chris Jory making a return to the NRS squad after a successful stint in Belgium. Jory ia a proven rider in the tough Australian races having finishing third in last year's Goulburn to Sydney and second at Grafton to Inverell in 2011.

"I’ve been in contact with Jory during his time in Belgium and he’s really excited to be coming back for Goulburn. He loves the one-day classics. I think he’ll be there towards the end but it will just depend on the day. He won’t have any trouble getting over Razorback," Wilson told Cyclingnews.

Jory finished third in last year’s edition and has also come close to the win before. In 2010 Jory entered the day-long break, survived the two ascents of Razorback before he and his two remaining breakaway riders were caught coming into the finish at Camden.

The team lead by former professional Wilson is currently racing the 14-stage Tour of the Murray River where his standout rider, Josh Taylor currently leads the Sprint and KOM Classification.

"It’s all come together for Josh at Murray, he’s riding really strong," said Wilson to Cyclingnews. "I think if he can get over the two Razorback climbs he’ll definitely have a shot at the finish."

"With the return of the one-day format, it’s going to spice things up a bit. In previous years it’s come down to a breakaway whereas the last couple of years it has been a bunch sprint."

"We’ll definitely look to put a couple of the strong guys in the move so if it stays away we have a chance of getting the win."

Taylor and Jory will be joined by Sam Rutherford, who finished third at Grafton to Inverell in 2010, Alistair Loutit who spent a year with Jelly Belly in the United States and a number of other strong contenders.

"I think it could go back to the old days where we have two strong Genesys, Drapac, Budget and couple of us in the breakaway and the bunch won’t see them again," said Wilson.