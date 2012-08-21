110th Goulburn to Sydney to pay tribute to Williams

Image 1 of 4 Robbie Williams celebrates his win at the 2007 Goulburn - Sydney (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 4 Von Hoff celebrates the win in front of Drapac's Adam Phelan. (Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au) Image 3 of 4 The bunch heading out through Berrima. (Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au) Image 4 of 4 The peloton had the benefit of a tailwind on the way out of Goulburn. (Image credit: David Lane/www.actionsnaps.com.au)

Race organisers have announced that this year's 110th anniversary of the Paradice Investment Management Goulburn to Sydney Cycle Classic will pay special respect to former winner Robbie Williams who sadly passed away last week.

This year's Classic will be held on September 15 and 16.

"This event has such a great history and this year a major focus is being placed on the 110 years since the race was first run," said race ambassador and rugby union great, Simon Poidevin.

Williams took out the historic event in 2007 in remarkable circumstances. The Drapac rider was dropped on the final climb, Razorback Range, before a desperate chase where he caught the breakaway group with two kilometres left to race and then launching a solo attack to win.

As previously reported, the opening day prologue, which has featured in the last two editions of the race has been removed in favour of a stand-alone criterium. The Goulburn to Sydney is the seventh event on the Australian National Road Series and is pivotal as the calendar reaches a crescendo in October.

The 170km Classic commences on Sunday September 16 at 7.30am with the race departing Goulburn and following the Hume Highway to Berrima, Mittagong, Bargo, Tahmoor, Picton and Razorback before finishing in Camden on the outskirts of Sydney at 11.15am.

The 2011 title was won by eventual NRS champion, Nathan Haas with Genesys teammate Steele Von Hoff winning the 170km road race.