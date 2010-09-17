GP Massi International Copa Catalana heads to Calaf

Image 1 of 3 Marc Trayter leads the men's series (Image credit: Ocisport) Image 2 of 3 Anna Villar is the women's series leader (Image credit: Ocisport) Image 3 of 3 The start of a GP Massi Copa Catalana race. (Image credit: Ocisport)

The next round of the GP Massi International Copa Catalana BTT takes place in Calaf on Sunday, September 19. Calaf is a regular venue on the circuit, and this time, it is hosting the penultimate stop of the 2010 series.

The race will be held in the area that has traditionally hosted the previous editions, on a 10.5km circuit, the longest track in the GP Massi. This time, it features more technical sections, and some flat sections have been eliminated. The route runs through the southwest part of the town, visiting Puig de Sant Sebastià and Sant Martí Sesgueioles.

In the men's race, the battle will continue between series leader Marc Trayter and Under 23 Spanish champion David Lozano.

The women's race looks likely to have a more obvious winner, Anna Villar, who comfortably leads the overall series, could mathematically secure the overall title on Sunday before the final round on Montjuïc Mountain on October 3. Cristina Mascarreras, who won the Marathon de Cartes last week, is the only woman likely to challenge Villar.

Race distances for each category will be determined on race day, and the forecast is for dry, sunny conditions. The course is already marked and open for pre-riding and training today and on Saturday.