Goulburn-Citi expands to two-day race

Richard Lang claims victory at the 2009 Goulburn to Citi. (Image credit: actionsnaps.com.au)

The Goulburn to Citi Cycle Classic has announced its expansion to a two day event in 2010, with a 3.8 kilometre prologue to be staged one day prior to the traditional race from Goulburn to Sydney. The prologue will be held in Victoria Park on September 11, before riders take on the 170 kilometre main event on Sunday, September 12.

The winner of Saturday’s prologue will start the classic, which was first held in 1902, as the race leader.

The finale of Cycling Australia’s National Road Series will include over 20 domestic teams, with the New Zealand national team also invited to take part in this year’s race. "This year’s event has moved to a new level and I’m looking forward to getting the Kiwi’s more involved," said event ambassador Simon Poidevin.

Race organisers have also announced a new major sponsor for this year’s edition in Paradice Investment Management. The road race will depart Goulburn and follow the Hume Hwy to Berrima and passes through Mittagong, Bargo, Tahmoor, Picton and Razorback before finishing in Camden shortly after 11 AM.