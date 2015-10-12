Goss signs for One Pro Cycling for 2016

Image 1 of 5 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 2 of 5 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Edvald Boasson Hagen, Tyler Farrar and Matthew Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Matt Goss checking his breaks (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 5 of 5 Matt Goss shares a laugh with Trek sport director Alain Gallopin on the start line

Matt Goss is set to bolster the ranks of ONE Pro Cycling for the 2016 season, it has been confirmed.

The British team have been vocal in their plans to step up to Pro Continental level for next year and have secured a number of big singings, including former WorldTour rider Steele Von Hoff. They were not named on the list of applicants for Pro Continental licences, although the team assured Cyclingnews that this was merely a problem with paperwork.

Goss moves to the team after spending just one season at MTN-Qhubeka. "I'm really excited to join ONE Pro Cycling, it's a new challenge and I want to make the most of the opportunity," said the Australian sprinter.

"The team have experienced a lot of success in their first year on the road and they have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming season. It's not often you get the chance to join a fresh new team in which everyone including riders and support staff are motivated by the same end goal. I hope that my knowledge and experience will play a key role in helping ONE Pro Cycling achieve the best possible results as they move to Professional Continental level racing."

Goss made his name as a key lead-out man for Mark Cavendish when they both rode for HTC Colombia, but also proved himself as a star in his own right with a victory at Milan-San Remo in 2011. His star has waned in recent years, although he did take a stage win at the Giro d'Italia during his time at Orica-GreenEdge plus a handful of other wins. He joined MTN-Qhubeka for the 2015 season but has had a disappointing year, with eighth on stage 5 of the Tour of California his best performance.

ONE Pro Cycling CEO Matt Prior believes that the team can help Goss re-find some of his former glories. "I am delighted that Matt will be joining the team as we make the move to Pro Continental level. We believe we can support Matt in reaching his full potential and help rediscover the form he deserves recognition for," he said.

"The breadth and depth of talent in the team continues to grow with each and every new rider that we announce. Matt brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience from the top level of the sport and we know he’ll help us in the direction in which the team is moving."