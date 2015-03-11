Video: Matthew Goss on MTN's sprint train

Image 1 of 5 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEdge) discusses this weeks sprint opportunities (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 5 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 3 of 5 The 2011 World Championships podium of Matt Goss (Australia), Mark Cavendish (Great Britain), and André Greipel (Germany) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Mark Cavendish and Matt Goss hit the deck (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 5 of 5 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Matthew Goss is competing in his first European race of the season after getting started at the Tour Down Under and then traveling to the Middle East for Tour of Qatar.

The 28-year-old Australian is riding this year with the South African MTN-Qhubeka team after spending three seasons with Orica-GreenEdge. In the video shot before today's prologue time trial at Tirreno, Goss talks about adjusting to the Pro Continental team and how the sprint train is coming together

