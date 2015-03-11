Video: Matthew Goss on MTN's sprint train
Australian competing at Tirreno-Adriatico
Matthew Goss is competing in his first European race of the season after getting started at the Tour Down Under and then traveling to the Middle East for Tour of Qatar.
The 28-year-old Australian is riding this year with the South African MTN-Qhubeka team after spending three seasons with Orica-GreenEdge. In the video shot before today's prologue time trial at Tirreno, Goss talks about adjusting to the Pro Continental team and how the sprint train is coming together
