Paperwork hiccup holds up ONE Pro Cycling from securing Pro Continental status

Chris Opie (ONE Pro) celebrates victory at the Stockton Grand Prix (Image credit: One Pro Cycling/SWpix)

ONE Pro Cycling are still confident they will be riding in the Pro Continental ranks in 2016, despite not featuring on the UCI's list of registered teams, published Tuesday.

The British team, currently riding at Continental level, have told Cyclingnews that their absence is down to a paperwork-related hiccup rather than a more serious threat to their plans for progression. Among the heavy load of paperwork that needed to be submitted to the UCI as part of the team’s application, they included a photocopy of one document that should have been an original. The UCI cannot process the application until it receives the original document.

"It was a bit of a surprise to us," said team manager Becky Frewing when they woke to the news in Spain this morning. "But we are still confident. The UCI have been helpful to us, they support the idea of having a British Pro Continental team."

The team, which was only founded this year by ex-cricketer Matt Prior, will now have to wait until the next UCI report on October 20 for confirmation that they will make the step up next year.

The team has backed up its application, made late July, with a string of signings and contract renewals that have represented a clear statement of intent and they are set to unveil two further additions to their roster on Thursday.