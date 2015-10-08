Matt Goss determined to bounce back in 2016

Image 1 of 6 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 3 of 6 Matt Goss shares a laugh with Trek sport director Alain Gallopin on the start line Image 4 of 6 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 6 Matt Goss (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Matt Goss is riding the inaugural Abu Dhabi Tour with MTN-Qhubeka but it will be his last race with the African team before moving to a new team in 2016 in an attempt to make a fresh start and fight back after an injury-hit 2015.

"I think it's a given that I won't be staying with the MTN team next year," he told Cyclingnews. "I've been speaking to a couple of teams and I should something to announce in the next two weeks. We've got an agreement but not put the pen on the paper yet. I'll still be racing in Europe and will still be doing a lot of the same races as usual."

Goss was one of the team's banner signings for 2015 along with Edvald Boasson Hagen, Steve Cummings, Theo Bos and Tyler Farrar. Goss won Milan-San Remo in 2011 but moved on from Orica-GreenEdge after two lean years. His problems continued this season.

"It's been a bit a of a difficult season. I had crashes at bad times," he explained, giving the back-story to his lack of results and selection to major races with MTN-Qhubeka, including the Tour de France.

"The form was good for Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo but then I crashed in Waregem, dislocated two ribs and moved a disc in my neck that was pinching a nerve down my arm, so I couldn't ride for a week. I need to be at 125% of my form to be good at the Classics but I missed nearly a week of training in the middle, so I had no chance.

"I tried to build-up via the Tour of California and then the World Ports race and ZLM Tour but I crashed at three kilometres to go at the World Ports Classic, when we were doing 60km/h. That knocked me back again.

"It all means it's been a frustrating season and that's why I want to change teams, get some new scenery and make a fresh start. I know that every athlete has to overcome setback as they try to move forward in their careers. Its definitely been tough but I look forward and hope I can make a change."

Goss will be 29 in November. He has been without a win since 2013 but insists he is still motivated and ambitious. He has had to explain his problems and difficulties to the teams who he has negotiated with for 2016 but insisted he is still hunger and focused on his professional career.

"I want to win bike races again, that's why I ride a bike," he said. "If I wasn't hungry to still win races, I'd be back at home, on the sofa, watching cycling on television. I still want to win and want to win big, that's why I keep trucking at it."