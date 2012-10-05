Goos with Rabobank for two years

It's hard to travel incognito when your team truck is wrapped like this. (Image credit: Jonny Irick)

Marc Goos is the next young Dutch rider to make the transition from the Rabobank Continental Team to the WorldTour team. The 21-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the pro team, the squad announced Thursday.

Goos rode for Cycling Team Jo Piels in 2010 before joinign the Rabobank Continental Team in 2011. He has raced as a stagiaire for the WorldTour outfit in both 2011 and 2012. His biggest win was the overall title in the Vuelta a Leon in 2011.

"Marc is a great talent, who already has a lot to show,” sports director Nico Verhoeven said on the team's website. “He can time trial and he can last a long time in the mountains. That's what we need. With Grischa Niermann stopping, other riders will take over. With Goos we have someone that will eventually be able to do so.”

Goos was “very happy” with his prospects. "This is a dream come true. That I can make my hobby into my profession is amazing, what's more at the highest level. I'm joining a team with lots of experienced and good riders, which is very good for my development.”