Golas withdraws from Giro d'Italia to get married

Image 1 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) left the Giro d'Italia after stage 15 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and his teammate / driver Frederik Veuchelen (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) will get married this Saturday (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) and his wife-to-be and family. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) will soon be a married man (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 7 Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Some riders quit a race like the Giro d'Italia because they are tired or ill. Sprinters may withdraw once the mountainous stages start to dominate the route. But Polish racer Michal Golas (Vacansoleil-DCM) had a more positive personal reason for not being on the start line at Tuesday morning's stage 16: he is getting married this weekend.

Golas will marry his fiancée Agata on Saturday, May 28 in Plonsk, Poland. Michal, 27, and Agata, 26, have been together for three years.

During this edition of the Giro d'Italia, Golas was part of two breakaways, one in stage 2 and one in stage 11.

In honor of the occasion, he was spotted wearing a special team jersey, one with a pink tie with the name of his girlfriend on it.